Body found in Jordan River in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Jordan River Saturday afternoon.

South Salt Lake Police received a report of a dead body around 3:45 p.m. They said it was found in the river between 3200 South and 3300 South — an area where the river itself divides South Salt Lake from West Valley City. It was between the Utah Cultural Celebration Center and the Salt Lake County Oxbow Jail.

The individual's death is under investigation. Police did not have any further information as of Saturday night.