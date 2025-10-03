Body of missing Kaysville man found after weeks-long search

KAYSVILLE, Utah — After a weeks-long search, the body of a missing Kaysville man is believed to have been discovered in the area of Adams Canyon, the Kaysville Police Department shared Friday.

Colin Mills went missing on Sept. 14 after telling his wife he was going out for a walk. When Mills failed to return, his family called police, prompting extensive searches in the area.

While police did not confirm that it was Mills' body that was found Thursday evening near the Shoreline Trail, his sister, Nicki Sanders, told FOX 13 News that a mountain biker discovered her brother's body.

Police have not shared a cause of death, and said the Davis County Sheriff's Office had taken over the investigation and that the Medical Examiner's Office will make the official identification of the body.

After Mills' disappearance, Sanders shared how her brother had suffered from a bout of depression about a year ago following being laid off from his job, but she believed he had put it behind him.

"These past weeks have been the most difficult of our lives," Sanders posted to social media. "We are devastated by this loss, but also deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, time, and effort so many of you gave to help us search for him. Friends, neighbors, and even strangers showed up for Colin and for our family in ways we will never forget."