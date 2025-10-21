Bomb squad called to garage fire in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A fire broke out in a garage behind a home in Tooele on Tuesday morning, and a bomb squad responded after an initial scare.

Tooele City firefighters responded to the scene on Utah Avenue.

Fire Chief Matt McCoy said there were reports of a possible victim in the garage, but that person was soon found outside of the structure and safe.

There were also some concerning items found, so the Unified Fire Authority's bomb squad was called in out of precaution, McCoy said. The items were deemed safe, but officials said they could not discuss any further details. An investigation is underway.

Nobody was injured.