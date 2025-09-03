Buc-ee's to Utah? The dream is set to become reality (probably)

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — It's the news that took Utah by storm so quick on Tuesday night, it had people reaching for their calendars to see if it was April 1.

But this was no April Fools prank, this was the real deal. Buc-ee's... yes, BUC-EE'S... is coming to Utah.

At least that's what city leaders in Springville would have us believe.

During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Springville laid down the biggest Beaver Nugget of them all, the massively popular Buc-ee's franchise and the city have entered into a memorandum of understanding to bring a location to Utah.

According to a map shown during the presentation, the Buc-ee's Family Travel Center will sit between Interstate 15 and 2600 West, just south of 1400 North.

Springville City Council Map presented during Springville City Council meeting shows possible location of Buc-ee's

In a post to social media, Springville councilman Logan Millsap apparently made the surprise announcement official.

"Buc-ee's is coming to Springville!

We signed the MOU tonight, which means I can finally talk about it," he wrote.

There's no word on when the Buc-ee's location in Utah will open, and the franchise itself doesn't have Springville listed on its website as home to a future location. However, during the meeting, it was said that both sides were confident that a deal would be reached.

Buc-ee's locations have taken on an almost ethereal-like presence around the country as they serve up amazing food, kitschy charm and, to be honest, amazing bathrooms.

There have previous rumors about a Buc-ee's coming to Utah this year, with Spanish Fork being a recent city to have been brought up, but this is the closest to reality the dream has ever been.