OGDEN, Utah — A young boy was lucky to escape unharmed after taking his family's car Sunday morning.

Ogden Police said they received a call for a joyriding incident around 8 a.m. The 7-year-old reportedly got access to his mother's vehicle and drove off.

The car came to a stop after hitting a curb at 40th Street and Washington Avenue.

Nobody was injured, and police said the boy was given breakfast at the police station before being returned to his family.