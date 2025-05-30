Clearfield Job Corps to shut doors after U.S. Department of Labor announce ending program

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A Job Corps campus in Clearfield will close for good after the Department of Labor announced a nationwide pause to operations this week.

Officials say the pause will begin by June 30, when the department will collaborate with state and local workforce partners to assist and connect students with education and employment opportunities.

Clearfield Job Corps Vice President of Employee Experience Issa Arnita criticized the report cited in the Department of Labor's announcement to pause nationwide operations, claiming it painted a "distorted picture." According to Arnita, the report only focused on inefficiencies while "failing to recognize the program's undeniable successes."

Job Corps students appalled at Clearfield dormitory conditions

"We are devastated by this decision, as it marks a tragic step backward for young people across the country. The closure of Job Corps represents not just a loss of educational opportunity, but also a loss of hope for many who rely on this program to break the cycle of poverty and achieve career success," said Arnita.

The Department of Labor claims its decision "aligns with the President’s FY 2026 budget proposal and reflects the Administration’s commitment to ensure federal workforce investments deliver meaningful results for both students and taxpayers."

“Job Corps was created to help young adults build a pathway to a better life through education, training, and community,” said Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “However, a startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve. We remain committed to ensuring all participants are supported through this transition and connected with the resources they need to succeed as we evaluate the program’s possibilities.”

Last year, a Clearfield Job Corps student spoke out about allegedly filthy and unsanitary living conditions at the campus, resulting in some students being transferred to other dorms after their HVAC system broke down. At the time of the local incident, the nationwide program operated at a $140 million deficit, requiring the Biden administration to pause the program to complete the program year.