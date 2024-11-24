Closing date revealed for long-running Redwood Swap Meet

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Despite quixotic efforts to remain open in a fight against redevelopment, the end is officially just weeks away for West Valley City's iconic Redwood Drive-In and Swap Meet.

Organizers announced the long-running event that has served residents for decades will close on Sunday, December 22.

The closing date comes following a battle to stave off plans for EDGEhomes to turn the site of the Redwood Drive-In into 40 condominiums and 244 townhouses.

Although the final swap meet is still weeks away, vendors are expected to wrap up even earlier due to winter weather conditions.

The site's property owners told the city that they wanted to sell because operations, including the swap meet, were "unprofitable."

In September, the West Valley City City Council voted to approve the rezoning of the site to allow for the housing development, leaving many who depend on the location to make a living wondering what they'd do next.

"I am asking right now: Is there a place in here? Where they can find for us? Because we are willing to move. We just need help,” said vendor Maya Dominguez in September.

The Redwood Drive-In first opened in 1948, with the swap meet starting decades ago and remaining open on weekends throughout the year.