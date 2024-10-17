Watch Now
Construction worker killed after being pinned by truck at Lehi site

LEHI, Utah — A construction worker who failed to return home the night before was found dead at a Lehi site Thursday morning.

The Lehi Fire Department reported the man's body was found at a site located in the area of 3200 North and 1200 West. Crews responded to the site after the man's wife reported that she had gone looking for him when he did not return home the night before.

Fellow crew members and his wife discovered the man's body before first responders arrived at 11:25 a.m. According to officials, he was found pinned against a forklift boom truck.

It's not clear how the man became trapped by the equipment and his death is currently under investigation.

