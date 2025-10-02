Controversial flagpole at Black Rock returns days after it was torn down

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A controversial flag raised atop the historic Black Rock landmark on the Great Salt Lake is once again blowing in the wind. This was just days after the Utah Department of Natural Resources said the flagpole was damaged and its attached flag was missing.

Utah Department of Natural Resources / David Jones Photos show flagpole on Black Rock cut down

The flagpole and flag were put up on Black Rock over two weeks ago, sparking a variety of opinions from those in support and those who considered it an act of vandalism.

David Jones Flag seen waving on flagpole placed on Black Rock next to Great Salt Lake in Salt Lake County

Who exactly is responsible for the flagpole and flag appearing isn't confirmed, although one anonymous group did take credit for placing the flag in the spot to honor the anniversary of September 11.

The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, making it illegal to construct structures on state land without a permit.

The Utah Forestry, Fire, and State Lands at the time the flagpole was first placed stated, "The issue is not about the flag but the flagpole that was installed in Black Rock. The division respects the desire to display the flag but needs to ensure it is done so in a proper and legal manner."

When FOX 13 News reached out Thursday morning to the division for an update, they confirmed that the flagpole was back, but they wouldn't comment other than to say it was under investigation.