Corn kernel pit in Ogden leads to 2-year-old needing lung surgery

OGDEN, Utah — A mom is calling for caution after her son had a freak accident at a pumpkin patch recently. Her hope is to raise awareness as families continue to celebrate fall festivities.

“It was a nightmare. It was scary. It was something that I do not wish any person would have to go through with their child,” said Nichele Bray, Luke’s Mom.

On Oct. 15, the Bray family went to their local pumpkin patch in Ogden.

"One little kernel can end everything, and if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone else,” said Bray.

The entire family, including 2-year-old Luke, played in the corn kernel pit. Bray mentioned how he was supervised the entire time.

"Luke, he fell in the corn and when he rolled over, he had a bunch of corn in his mouth and he started choking on it really bad,” said Bray.

She shared that after he fell, they thought all of the kernels were out of his system. But six days later, on Oct. 20, he began choking again.

"Like he was gonna throw up, and he started going blue in the face," said Bray.

They called 911, and Luke was taken to a medical facility for further testing and scans.

"Corn kernel stuck in his left lung. His left lung is about half the size of his right, so his lung was collapsing, and they told us, 'You have to go to Primary Children’s and you have to go now,'” said Bray.

After surgery, Luke is going to be OK and is now recovering.

Health officials shared that it's a time of year when parents should be watching more closely for choking hazards.

“It can happen in a moment's notice, so there are so many things through Halloween period that kiddos could choke on,” said American Red Cross Utah & Nevada Regional CEO Heidi Ruster.

The Ogden City Fire Department shared that there are signs to watch for.

"Looks of distress or them looking at you and having a high-pitched wheeze, weird breath,” said Capt. Ashley Phillips.

Phillips added that when you're helping someone choking, “if you can’t see it, you don’t want to force it further down into the mouth or the throat."

Luke's mom said the owner of the pumpkin patch explained that they are going to look into the safety concerns around the kernel pit.

"Don’t think people realize, you know? It looks fun, it looks like a good fall activity," Bray said. "These are choking hazards. They really are."

She's asking other parents to be careful as they head out to pumpkin patches and fall-themed activities.