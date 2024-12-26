Couple visiting Utah finds lost engagement ring after search with Park City Ski Patrol

PARK CITY, Utah — What one couple thought would be a dreamy engagement photoshoot in Park City, turned out to be a holiday tale they wouldn’t forget.

Kim and Phil, who were visiting from California, had just gotten engaged. And like any momentous experience, the couple needed photos.

During the shoot, their photographer asked them to do various poses, including, one where Kim placed her hand on Phil’s chest. While posing, their photographer noticed something was missing — Kim’s engagement ring.

“Ten minutes into the shoot, we lose the ring,” Phil Mui, 34, said. “Hearts are sinking, we’re kinda freaking out a little bit.”

For hours, they searched for the ring that slipped off. Strangers passing by joined in to help the couple. The Park City Ski Patrol joined the search, too, bringing in a metal detector.

Still, no sign of their gold shiny ring.

“We thought it would take only a few minutes to find because we were in such a small area and so many people were helping us look for it but it ended up taking us 2 hours,” Mui said.

And just when they were beginning to lose hope — there it was. Phil found the ring glistening on top of snow-covered grass.

“The ski patrol even told us, ‘Uh oh, you might have to wait until Spring to find this one,” Kim Zaw, 33, said while laughing.

Then, Phil kneeled on one knee and proposed yet again.

“As soon as Phil was like, ‘I found it!’ I was like jumping up and down, and I just started crying because I was so excited that we found it,” Zaw said.

That day, the couple found more than just their ring, they created a story they would go on to tell forever.