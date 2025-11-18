Deseret Peak High School secure hold lifted after cocaine found in bathroom

TOOELE, Utah — Students and staff are being let out at Deseret Peak High School in Tooele following a brief hold after cocaine was found inside one of the school's bathrooms.

When the drug was discovered is not known, according to the Tooele County School District.

The school district says some students were being checked by medical personnel at the scene, but what their injuries are or how many students were injured is unclear.

Tooele Police has officers at the high school along with emergency crews.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story