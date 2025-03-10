Did protest banner hung from Ogden building cross any lines?

OGDEN, Utah — A protest sign hung from the top of an Ogden building over the weekend has elicited a variety of reactions from across the area.

While Ogden police attempt to identify who draped the banner that read, "Americans, Trump betrays you" from the Cache Valley Bank building, others say they stand by the sign's message and other rallies that have taken place over the last few weeks.



“I don’t have time for hatred in my country," said Cameron Shirts, "I was a Boy Scout. I graduated high school, I went to all these history classes where I learned about the importance of protecting freedom.”

Shirts is one of the organizers of 50501, an Ogden group whose stated goals are to uphold the U.S. Constitution and end executive overreach.

“Letting our country know that we will not stand for the ideologies that are pervading our country,” he explained.

While the American Civil Liberties Union wants people to exercise their First Amendment right, they urge crowds to remain calm at rallies.

“Make noise so we can hold elected officials accountable,” said Aaron Welcher, communications director for the ALCU or Utah.

Even those who presumably support the current administration said they appreciate the rights granted to citizens in the Constitution.

“As a Republican party, we believe that the most important thing that can happen is that we can protect people’s rights," said Jason Hadley, vice-chair for the Weber County Republican Party, "and I’m grateful that we actually live in a country that has constitutionally protected rights,”

However, a line is drawn for many when it comes to criminal activity.

“I think that right now there’s a really a response to kind of two different levels of government happening,” explained Welcher.

The ALCU is encouraging people who attend rallies or protests to go with others they know and be informed of their rights.

“[If] you do interact with law-enforcement to make sure that you are respectful and remain calm," he added, "and those are the two hardest things as someone who is and has interacted with law-enforcement, but has never been arrested.”

Everyone is urged to make their voices heard — in a peaceful manner.