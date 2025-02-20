Disabled veteran lost his job with Salt Lake VA among nationwide layoffs

SALT LAKE CITY — We’re starting to see how federal layoffs are affecting Utahns. Here in Salt Lake City, we’ve learned that at least one disabled veteran was among 1,000 probationary employees nationwide who lost their jobs with the Veterans Affairs (VA) department.

“We joined the government as federal workers, not because we were looking for an easy payday,” said Greg House, the Navy veteran who lost his job. “We joined it because we want to serve our nation's veterans, to serve our schools, our parkgoers.”

For House, he wanted to continue helping others who have spent time in the military.

“That is a huge part of my identity, and I want to serve them and to help,” House said.

So, he jumped at the chance to join the Veterans Affairs team in Salt Lake City last year - and all indicators told him he was thriving in the role.

“Because I had only received top marks on my most recent performance evaluation,” said House.

On February 13, House discovered that the VA cut a large number of probationary employees. He falls into that category, having started out with the department as a public affairs specialist in March 2024. The next day, he saw an email.

“My employment with The VA had been terminated due to my performance, which didn't make much sense to me,” House said.

House says it feels like a betrayal because from his time spent in the Navy to his years here at the VA, his entire adult life has been dedicated to this country.

“It hurts to see that, you know, my story is not unique, and that all of these thousands and thousands of probationary employees are having something that they've worked so hard for be just taken away,” said House.

This 80% disabled veteran now joins many others around the country who are left searching for their next step, and who are left hoping that others don’t have to meet this same fate.

“As more and more people are let go, the strain on the federal government is going to increase,” House said. “As an American, that is, that's the future I want to avoid. Absolutely.”