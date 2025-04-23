Doorbell camera footage showed man lurking near home of murdered Saratoga Springs family, search warrant says

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A figure was seen walking in the early morning hours near the Saratoga Springs home where a mother and son were found dead last month, according to a newly-unsealed search warrant.

On the morning of March 28, 44-year-old Jessica Lyman was found next to the body of her son, 8-year-old Eli Painter, inside their home. Painter was declared dead at the scene, while Lyman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police have still not identified any suspects, at least publicly. However, a search warrant from March 31, which was connected to doorbell footage from the Ring camera company, shared some information that wasn't previously known to the public.

The detective filing the warrant said the victims' home has a Ring camera next to the door, but they were not able to access it.

However, police said they watched footage from neighbors' doorbell cameras, which showed "a figure walking in front of the victim’s residence" around 2:15 a.m.

"The video was too far away to see details of this person, but I believe the victim’s doorbell camera would show this figure in better detail. This video may give critical information to identify the suspect in this case," the detective wrote.

In addition, the warrant states that officers at the scene found no evidence of forced entry or an altercation, and no weapon was found.

It also says it's believed the 8-year-old was dead for about four hours before officers arrived.

It's not yet known whether the department successfully obtained the Ring footage.