Dozens of flights canceled at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport as sky slowdown begins

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of flights have already been canceled or delayed at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, hours into the flight reduction mandate ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of 9 a.m., 24 flights have been canceled, nearly split among arriving and departing aircraft, and 12 flights are delayed. The majority of the flights canceled are through SkyWest, which is a regional carrier flying to smaller locations and airports.

Salt Lake City International Airport is one of 40 designated by the FAA to reduce air traffic by 10 percent to help alleviate the stress caused by air traffic controller shortages due to the government shutdown, which is now the longest in U.S. history.

Passengers hoping to catch a plane out of Salt Lake City early Friday were anxious as they waited to see if their flight would actually depart.

“I was just concerned that we were able to have our flight and we weren’t able to come in, or it would be delayed or canceled because they were already looking at flights that were being delayed," said traveler Greg Elder-Hudnall. "You know, you sit in an airport for a long time with all of your luggage and everything, hoping to catch the flight, and to find out that it’s been canceled or delayed is really frustrating."

Air traffic reduction only 'band-aid solution' to problem, insider claims:

According to the major airlines, they are trying to preserve their hub-to-hub operations during the slowdown, while cutting regional flights. Delta operates a major hub out of Salt Lake City, meaning its flights may be less affected by the FAA mandate.

Travelers flying in and out of Salt Lake City, or any of the other designated reduction airports, are told to keep an eye on their airline's website or app for any changes. Most of the big carriers are allowing passengers to change or cancel their flights for free as long as the slowdown lasts.