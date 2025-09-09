Dramatic video shows Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies rush into Eagle Mountain fire

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — New body camera video shows Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies putting their own safety at risk while rushing into an apartment fire in Eagle Mountain.

Seven people, including 6 deputies, were injured or suffered smoke inhalation during the fire at the Willow Springs Condominiums on Aug. 26, which started just after 1 a.m.

In the videos, deputies are seen running up the stairs to upper-level units as they search for residents and try to get them to safety. Although not captured on body camera video, one resident was found unconscious in a closet by Unified Fire Authority crews and transported to the hospital with burn injuries.

"It takes a special type of person, when everybody else is running out, to put yourself in harm's way, run in to try to do everything you can to save other people," said Sgt. Ray Ormond, the day after the fire. "They all feel a little bit weakness and a little bit of effects from being in that fire, but overall, they're doing well."

All 6 deputies who were evaluated or treated for smoke inhalation have since recovered, according to the sheriff's office.

The third floor of the apartment complex was considered a total loss, while the first and second floors suffered significant damage. In all, 11 units were destroyed or damaged and multiple residents were displaced.