Driver killed, 2 others ejected in Taylorsville crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman was killed and two others were critically injured after being ejected in a late night car accident Saturday in Taylorsville.

According to police, the car was headed north on Redwood Road at approximately 11:45 p.m. when the vehicle struck a wall on the south side of Taylorsville cemetery. Witnesses said the car then rolled and hit a utility box until coming to a stop in the cemetery.

Both passengers in the car, a male and female, were found outside the vehicle when police arrived and were later transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The female driver was found inside the car and declared dead on the scene.

It is not known if a high rate of speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.