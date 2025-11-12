Dump truck fire on I-15 causes critical injuries, major delays in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Within a 24-hour span, two separate vehicle fires on I-15 in Davis County have led to drivers being hospitalized with critical injuries.

On Wednesday shortly before 11:30 a.m., a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 caused a dump truck caught fire near 400 North in West Bountiful. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident also caused gravel from the truck to spill across the freeway, forcing all southbound lanes to close, along with a few northbound lanes. The freeway was back open around 12:30 p.m.

A LIVE view of the scene and resulting traffic can be seen below:

This comes less than a day after another multi-vehicle accident and fire on southbound I-15 — just a few miles north in Centerville.

Tuesday evening's crash happened around 6:30, causing a car to go up in flames. A man was trapped inside and was rescued by the UHP troopers who first arrived at the scene, according to South Davis Metro Fire. He was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.