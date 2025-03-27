Eagle Mountain high school investigated over alleged misconduct at baseball tournament

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Alpine School District has opened an investigation into an Eagle Mountain school over alleged misconduct that occurred at a recent baseball tournament.

The allegations are centered around the Cedar Valley High School baseball team and are believed to concern possibly hazing.

Although the specifics of the allegations have yet to be released, the district shared that the school was forced to cancel one game following the tournament due to what occurred.

