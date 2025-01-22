Eagle Mountain residents, council debate possible future nuclear energy in city limits

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Nuclear energy was the hot topic of discussion in Eagle Mountain Tuesday night, as their city council considered a zone change ordinance that could open the door to alternative energy sources.

Growth and change have been a part of Eagle Mountain’s identity for years.

“Over the last six years, it feels like it’s doubled in growth,” said Brooks Benson, who’s lived in Eagle Mountain that long.

Reagan Peck runs a farm here, and for 16 years, those evolutions didn’t bother him.

That is, until he learned last month that he may become neighbors with a nuclear power plant.

“Literally — we share a fence,” said Peck.

Eagle Mountain is proposing six zone changes to allow for alternative energy sources.

“Energy generation in cities is a hot topic right now, and Eagle Mountain is at the cutting edge of this,” said Tyler Maffitt, the city's communications director.

One of those sources could be a small modular nuclear reactor.

“We can be independent from the infrastructure grid that we currently have that we’re relying on,” said Benson, who supports the city’s proposal.

City leaders say they need that new source to secure their energy future. But the technology being so close to home concerns some citizens.

“I bring my kids out — they’re learning how to work a farm,” Peck said. “I don’t want to bring them out to a farm that I have a nuclear reactor 100 yards away.”

Those concerns range from health to public safety in the event of a leak or an emergency.

“In Eagle Mountain, if there’s an emergency, there’s two exits,” said Elbamaria Trujillo-Perez.

On top of that, opponents feel these changes are being considered more for companies that may move in than for current members of this community.

A Meta data center already calls Eagle Mountain home, and council members noted that similar projects have been put on hold because the current energy grid cannot support it.

”They’re the ones that are going to store the energy,” Trujillo-Perez said. “They’re the ones that are going to sell the energy. So, what is there for us?”

City leaders wanted to assure those concerned that they will work toward a solution together.

“The reality of this valley — it belongs to all of us,” said Councilman Rich Wood. “ We’re all impacted by the decisions that we make.”

But Peck and others feel this option isn’t the right path.

“I really do believe nuclear power is a way of the future, I really do,” said Peck. “But I don’t think it needs to be in our backyard. We have plenty of space south and west.”

Another sentiment shared within the crowded council chambers was that the process felt rushed and community members wanted more information and discussion on the reactors and energy sources.

So, after around three hours of discussion between the council, community members and subject experts, the Eagle Mountain City Council voted to table their motion until March.

Even if the zone change does eventually go through, officials say this is just the first step in a long process. It could take years before any potential project comes to fruition.