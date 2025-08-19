Salt Lake City Plaza Hotel to be demolished in fall

SALT LAKE CITY — A longtime downtown Salt Lake City hotel will soon be torn down to make room for a parking lot to accommodate the large crowds expected for the Salt Lake Temple open house in 2027.

Demolition of the Salt Lake City Plaza Hotel will take place this fall, with hotel operations ending on Nov. 1. Soon afterwards, crews will begin to tear down the building that stands at 122 West South Temple.

Once the hotel officially closes, its ownership will be transferred to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which purchased the land to initially be used as the site of a parking lot to the east of Temple Square.

When the Temple open house begins in April 2027, it is expected to draw more than 22,000 people per day to the area for a period of six months.

The current owners of the hotel, Property Reserve, said they will be providing financial and job-search support to its current employees/