Emotions run high as parents face SLCo Council over daycare center closures

SALT LAKE CITY — Emotions ran high inside the Salt Lake County Government Building on Tuesday as parents lined up to speak out over the county council's decision not to fund four daycare centers across the valley.

Parents who spoke to FOX 13 News described the centers set to close as critical to their families as their only affordable child care options.

“I wish I could say I was happy to be here and see you, and to talk about issues we as a community face. But the truth is, I’m tired,” said Rose Park resident Dave Frost as he spoke to the council.

Many of the parents who spoke likely took time off from work to detail the quality of care the centers provide.

“Every morning and afternoon, I know my children are being transported safely by people I trust," said Stephanie Wright, whose daughter attends Millcreek Daycare.

Parents rally as Salt Lake County considers funding cut to childcare centers

Even students spoke to the council about the detriment of losing their valued care centers.

“If you close it, there might not be another place to rely on,” said Lulu Wright, who attends the Millcreek program.

Several attendees did not hide their emotions.

“I thought you were my village," Tana Winkler said. "I thought Utah was my village.”

And as Republican council members held firm on their position to close the centers, the crowd’s frustrations boiled over, with many raising their voices to admonish county leaders. One person was asked to leave and was led out of the meeting.

During the meeting, state leaders stepped in to offer their help.

“Maybe what we can do is create more private-public partnerships,” suggested Utah Sen. Minority Leader Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City)

Councilmember Aimee Winder Newton proposed her own solution, offering to extend the current program until the end of May to get through the school year.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson suggested another year of funding would allow families and county leaders alike to explore their options.

“We want to make sure that every child has a safe place to be — hard stop," the mayor said, "and we need more time.”

While both ideas were considered during the council meeting, they each failed in a 4-4 tie due to Dist. 5 member Sheldon Stewart apparently not casting a vote, as he was a virtual participant in the meeting.

While time remains before a final budget is passed, as of now, parents stand to lose their daycare centers by the first of the new year.