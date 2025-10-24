Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
End of watch for Woods Cross K9 who found numerous missing children

WOODS CROSS, Utah — The Woods Cross Police Department announced the passing of Ranger, a K9 who served 10 years helping track down wanted criminals and missing children.

"Ranger's dedication and service embodied everything we value in a K9 partner," the department shared on Friday. "He not only protected our community but brought joy and pride to everyone in the department."

During his police career in Woods Cross, Ranger helped located 83 wanted individuals and found six missing children. In all, Ranger trekked 173 miles while working alongside officers in locating people.

Not only did Ranger work tirelessly for the Woods Cross Police Department, but he assisted 30 other law enforcement agencies in the area.

After retiring, Ranger enjoyed spending time on the deck of the home where he lived and watching over the neighborhood.

"Though his paws and bay are no longer with us, Ranger's spirit will forever lead the way in a lasting reminder of courage, devotion and unconditional love," the department added. "Rest easy, Ranger. Your watch has ended. We'll carry your memory in our hearts and your legacy will forever guide our path."

