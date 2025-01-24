Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Evacuations underway following 'significant' gas leak in Garland

Garland Gas Leak
Garland Fire Department
Crews respond to Bear Hollow Community in Garland following gas leak
Garland Gas Leak
Posted

GARLAND, Utah — A "significant" gas leak at a community in Garland has forced the evacuation of multiple homes, the fire department reported Thursday.

The leak was reported in the Bear Hollow Community just before 7 p.m.

All access ways into the community have been closed off to allow emergency crews access to the area. The fire department, along with Enbridge Gas and the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office have responded to the scene.

It's not known how many homes or residents have been impacted by the evacuations.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere