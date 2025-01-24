Evacuations underway following 'significant' gas leak in Garland

GARLAND, Utah — A "significant" gas leak at a community in Garland has forced the evacuation of multiple homes, the fire department reported Thursday.

The leak was reported in the Bear Hollow Community just before 7 p.m.

All access ways into the community have been closed off to allow emergency crews access to the area. The fire department, along with Enbridge Gas and the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office have responded to the scene.

It's not known how many homes or residents have been impacted by the evacuations.

