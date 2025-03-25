Falling ice seriously injures Bridal Veil Falls visitor

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Two people were injured, one seriously, by falling ice while visiting the popular Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on Monday.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office and North Fork Fire Department said the large blocks of ice that fell on the visitors were from the actual falls.

The sheriff's office and the fire department responded to the scene and immediately began triage operations on the male patient. Once stabilized, the seriously injured man was airlifted off the mountain by helicopter and transported to a nearby trauma center.

Due to its easy access up Provo Canyon and beauty, Bridal Veil Falls is a popular spot for residents and tourists aiming to get a look at some of Utah's natural wonders.

As temperatures rise across northern Utah, officials warned visitors that the ice and snow won't be melted for a while longer and urge everyone to be aware while in higher elevations and to stay away from ice flows.

The condition of the other person struck by the ice was not made available.

"The quick response of all of these agencies to help this injured man get to treatment is awesome!" the sheriff's office posted to social media.