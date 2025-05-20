Family, community members trying to save beloved Wilkerson Farm from development

OREM, Utah — Days removed from a city council vote that rezoned one of Orem's last open spaces, neighbors and supporters of Wilkerson Farm are trying to get the issue onto the ballot.

For the past 15 years, Wilkerson Farm has served a mission of offering food security in Utah County.

“That’s something we’re really passionate about is growing food in times of need,” said co-owner Rachel Wilkerson.

What made it profitable were its recreational opportunities like the fall carnival.

“The agritainment, the agritourism — that’s what the market supports,” Wilkerson said. “When it’s running, it’s really fun."

That duo of food security and family fun looks set to fade into a thing of the past as the pleas of Rachel Wilkerson and dozens more were dismissed by a 4-3 margin last week.

WATCH: City council votes on rezoning of family farm in Orem

What is now Wilkerson Farm could soon become a residential subdivision - but neighbors aren’t giving up any ground just yet.

“It’s not just about the farm,” said Orem resident James Brown. “This is about representative government.”

Brown is among eight sponsors who’ve applied for a referendum on the rezoning issue.

“We had almost 1,900 signatures on a petition saying don’t do this,” Brown said.

The support has been there, but the task now becomes more daunting.

“We’ve got to get 7,500 verified signatures…in 30 days,” said Brown.

Wilkerson says concerned citizens should think not just of their farm stand or Ferris wheel - because the issue goes beyond their business. It’s about the open land they sit on.

“All they’ve got is parking lots, asphalt, offices, traffic, they have very little freedom, really,” said Wilkerson.

While they’re hoping for more time, they’re supposed to be off the property by June 1st.

“We’ve been here for 15 years - it’s hard to move it all overnight,” Wilkerson said.

But even if their farm disappears, Wilkerson hopes the public brings this to a vote and gives this area a new lease on life.

“What is it that you want?” asked Wilkerson. “Do you want open space? Do you want that option to be available? If it is what you want, someone will come along and do a great project there.”

“This is a one-way deal,” Brown added. “If we allow houses to go in there, it will never be a farm again. You can’t plow those houses over and turn it into a farm. It’s not time to give up, it’s time to keep going.”

Brown says city and county leaders are currently reviewing their application. If it’s approved, they can begin gathering signatures in a few weeks’ time.