Family 'devastated, shattered' after teen killed in Midvale SUV accident

MIDVALE, Utah — The family of a 16-year-old killed over the weekend in a Midvale SUV accident shared how they are "shattered by this unimaginable loss."

Elijah Bustamante-Martínez was killed Saturday when he swerved in his SUV to avoid another vehicle on Fort Union Boulevard and crashed into the back of a semi-trailer. A 19-year-old passenger was critically injured in the accident and is currently hospitalized.

On a GoFundMe page created for Bustamante-Martínez's family, Elijah was described as an "extraordinary young man, fearless, compassionate, and full of ambition." His family described him as having a golden personality and unwavering kindness.

While a student at Hillcrest High School, Elijah ran for a position as a student body officer and spoke at a BYU writing conference. The GoFundMe page added that Elijah also served on a youth council connected to the Midvale mayor's office.

"He had a special gift for making people feel loved and understood," the family shared. "He wasn’t just a brother or a son, he was a best friend, a role model, and a source of comfort and strength to those around him.

Elijah's family said he dreamed of joining the military after attending the University of Utah or Harvard University and serving a mission.

GoFundMe Photos show Elijah Bustamente-Martinez and his family.



Bustamante-Martínez leaves behind his mother and father, along with four sisters and two brothers.

"Our family is shattered by this unimaginable loss, especially his sister Destiny, who took Elijah everywhere she went and loved him like her own child. The pain of losing him feels unreal, a heartache none of us were prepared for."