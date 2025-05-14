Family of man shot, killed by police in Orem continues fighting for answers

OREM, Utah — A family is trying to get answers after he was shot and killed by police in Orem last week.

The investigation is still underway, but the family of Jesse Anderson wants more details about what exactly led to the 24-year-old being shot in his home while officers were serving a warrant.

"I had them in my office and there was not a dry eye in the room,” said the family’s attorney, Peter Sorensen, at Sykes McAllister Law Offices. “It’s very new, and they still have a lot to work through and process."

On Monday, the Utah County Major Crimes task force released a statement saying officers were looking for Alejandro Demery near 400 North and 800 East in Orem. He was arrested on charges of drug possession and intent to distribute. Later that night, officers served a warrant at the Andersons’ home in that area.

"Jesse took about two steps out of his bedroom and was shot dead,” said Sorensen. “There is very little explanation as to what happened.”

The family described Anderson as “a good person… He was energetic, enthusiastic, fun-loving man."

In the statement, police said they "encountered a male that was not complying with the orders of the law enforcement officials."

The family said that didn't happen.

"Within just a few seconds of entering the home, they shot three times and killed Jesse Anderson,” said Sorensen.

But their biggest question is why police were even there.

“We're still trying to figure out why, after they knew they had arrested this person, and upon information that we have, these same officers who executed the arrest then executed the search for this person, just a few hours later that they knew they already arrested,” said Sorenson.

Sorenson added that the family told him that Anderson’s brother was “a friend of the person in question."

They are hoping for answers and accountability, trying to figure out exactly what happened.

"They've wrongfully lost a member of their family, and then having to fight against that uphill battle to be able to get simple answers, it adds a tremendous level of emotion to an experience that’s already devastating,” said Sorensen.