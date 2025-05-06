Task force officer involved in deadly Orem shooting

OREM, Utah — An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Orem, where members of the Utah County Major Crimes task force were involved. The name of the person killed hasn't been released.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, on Monday night at around 11:30 p.m., members of the major crimes task force were serving a warrant in the area of 800 East 400 North. During that service, shots were fired, with one person being injured.

Officers allegedly rendered life-saving measures for the suspect and called for an ambulance. However, when Orem EMS arrived, the suspect was pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the shooting. What led to the shooting isn't clear either.

The Utah County Officer Involved protocol team is handling the investigation.