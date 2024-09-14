Family of Utah County child who died from self-inflicted shooting calling for change

LEHI, Utah — Friday was the funeral for the 8-year-old Lehi boy who accidentally shot and killed himself at a gas station last week.

"We can't make sense of it right now. It's sudden and my brother was having lunch with his son the day prior," said Ramiro Rosales, the boy's uncle.

The family has identified the boy as 8-year-old Sergeant "Sargy" Rosales.

According to the Lehi Police Department, he fatally shot himself alone in a vehicle while a parent was inside the gas station.

"To see a casket with my nephew, it's just not right," said Rosales.

Rosales said his brother was Sargy's father and did not have custody of the boy.

He said Sargy loved the color green, dinosaurs, and was autistic.

"He had the mind of a 2-year-old so he should have never been left alone with a gun," he said.

The father's side of the family said they're already in talks with state Rep. Andrew Stoddard to make "Sargy's Law."

Last year, Stoddard tried to pass a safe storage law but failed in committee.

"We're just trying to get through this time right now. One step a time, one day at a time. I tell my brother: one minute, one hour at a time," said Rosales.

Sargy is one of three Utah boys to shoot themselves in a month span.

A three-year-old in Magna survived while a five-year-old in Santaquin did not.

Rosales said there needs to be accountability.

"I hope there is. If there's not, then maybe hopefully the laws can change," he said.