Findings revealed following investigation into handling of Gavin Peterson case

OGDEN, Utah — Months after the death of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson and the arrest of family on charges of child abuse, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services has its findings following an investigation.

Gavin died following Weber County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to his father's home on reports of an unresponsive child. An examination of Gavin's body showed he had experienced malnutrition to the point where his organs had, "shut down completely," according to arresting information.

Gavin's father Shane Peterson, his father's long-term girlfriend Nichole Peterson, and his adult brother Tyler Peterson were all charged with starving the boy to death. Details of the death were expanded by information found on the phones of the suspects where they discussed beating Gavin, not feeding him, and only giving him a one-third cup of water or a piece of bread with mustard.

The case launched protests over the state's alleged handling of the case. In response, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services Fatality Review Committee launched a review of the Division of Child and Family Services' handling of the investigation.

According to the division, the Committee is made up of a multidisciplinary team that includes the department’s fatality review coordinator and may include representation from the Attorney General's office, health care professionals, law enforcement, Guardian Ad Litem office, experts, the Utah State Board of Education, or school district.

The following is information contained in the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act statement released by the DHHS about their review of the death.

According to the statement, Gavin came from a two-household family. He resided with his biological father, Shane Peterson, and his father's long-term girlfriend, Nichole Scott, at the time of his death. The division has also worked with each household at several points in Gavin's life since 2013.

From February of 2020 investigators received 6 reports claiming Gavin was being abused in the household leading up to his death.

Before reports about Gavin, a report outlined by DHHS took place on May 28, 2019 when a DCFS intake worker received reports of suspected child abuse and neglect in the Peterson home. Following the allegations the DCFS opened an investigation. During the investigation it was determined that Nichole Scott had physically abused a child in the home though officials say Gavin was not a victim in this case. The Peterson family then accepted voluntary in-home services.

Following one month of the services, DCFS officials reviewed the safety concerns once again and determined they had been resolved and there was no need for further intervention.

Another call with concerns for Gavin was then placed on February 27, 2020. This DCFS investigation found Gavin to be a victim of abuse and that a caregiver had failed to protect him from the abuse. This abuse occurred in another household that did not involve Shane Peterson or Nichole Scott. DCFS petitioned the Juvenile Court to address these safety issues and to support the ability of the 2 households to co-parent Gavin. On May 27, 2020, the court ordered both households to participate in DCFS in-home services.

On August 24, 2020, while the Peterson family was receiving in-home services, DCFS received another call from someone reporting concerns about Gavin and his treatment in the Peterson home. However, officials determined that the tip didn't meet the criteria to open a DCFS investigation. That information was then shared with the DCFS caseworker assigned to the Peterson family.

The Peterson family would complete their mandated in-home services on May 21, 2021. Gavin remained in the custody of his father at this time.

On September 2, 2022, another report was filed with DCFS over concern about Gavin's well-being after observing some of his behaviors. This report once again was determined to not meet the criteria legally required to open a DCFS investigation.

On March 28 and March 30 of 2023, two reports were placed against the Peterson family alleging physical neglect of Gavin prompting DCFS to open an investigation into his treatment.

March 31, a DCFS investigator interviewed Gavin at his school without his parents present. According to their report, Gavin did not disclose anything regarding abuse or neglect. Then on May 3, the investigator would visit the home to interview Shane Peterson about the allegations.

Five days later while the case was still under investigation, a third report was filed with DCFS alleging physical abuse of Gavin. The following week the investigator would go to the father's home for a second visit and interview all the adults inside the home. Gavin was also interviewed for a second time during the home visit. None of his alleged abusers were present at the time of the interview.

Later that day, May 15, DCFS closed their investigation as "unsupported" stating that DCFS did not have evidence to indicate Gavin had been abused or neglected.

The next time DCFS received a report about Gavin or his family would be when he was in the emergency room with injuries that appeared to be the result of abuse or neglect. Gavin died later that same day.

Upon Gavin being in the hospital, DCFS opened a new investigation into the family. That investigation concluded that Gavin was the victim of severe and chronic physical abuse and severe and chronic physical neglect by Shane Peterson, Nichole Scott, and Tyler Peterson, an adult brother who lived in the home.

DCFS says that the pattern of abuse took place during a time when the division didn't have contact with Gavin.

Investigators also say a relative living outside the Peterson home failed to protect Gavin from the abuse and neglect. According to investigators, that relative was present in the home several times witnessing him being abused and neglected, and did not reach out to authorities or try to stop the abuse.

Shane Peterson, Nichole Scott, and Tyler Peterson were arrested on July 17, 2024, and charged with child abuse homicide, aggravated child abuse, and endangerment of a child. Their cases are still pending in the Second District Court in Ogden.

Thursday at 9:00 a.m. the Child Welfare Legislative Oversight Panel will be holding a review of the case and the agency responses to Gavin's death. DCFS says they will not provide any further information not contained in their published statement.