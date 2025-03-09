'Very lucky that have neighbors like them': Fire in Midvale apartment building displaces 20+ residents

MIDVALE, Utah — The Unified Fire Authority responded to an apartment building fire early Saturday morning that forced at least 20 residents to leave their homes because of the damage.

“I was scared, confused, anxious, and worried about my animals,” said Gavinn Eyre, one of the residents.

Eyre explained the horrifying wakeup call he experienced Saturday morning.

"To sirens and like other people banging, and this family was running up and down the hall and they were like banging on the doors,” said Eyre.

UFA said they responded around 12:25 a.m. to a fire at a 36-unit, three-story apartment building in Midvale, the complex located at 7950 S. Main Street.

“There were people taking animals out, there were people with young children with literally nothing on them, they just scooped them out of bed. Super sad,” said Eyre.

Unified Fire reported that all tenants evacuated and no injuries were recorded. Eyre said neighbors jumping into action was a saving grace.

“I don’t really believe in like luck, but I am very lucky that I have neighbors like them to come and bang on a third door and not care about their stuff in their own apartment. I care about the other residents in the building,” said Eyre.

Residents told us how thankful they were that no one was hurt.

“I heard that everyone was evacuated, and they were telling me stories about how everyone was talking and seemed kind of crazy, I guess,” said Kestri Ritter.

The Utah Red Cross said they were sent to assist; four apartments were damaged while others were without power for several hours.

Saturday afternoon, they were appreciating their community filled with good neighbors.

“I am feeling really grateful and believing that there is hope,” said Eyre.