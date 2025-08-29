Firefighters from across Utah step in to help Tremonton, Garland with needs

TREMONTON, Utah — As firefighters who worked alongside Tremonton-Garland Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada are at their funerals in Logan, another agency is stepping in to take care of their community.

"To be able to give us moments to kind of step back and know that the area is still covered, is super important,” said Garland Fire chief, Steve Harrington.

North Davis Fire District sent an engine and 3 firefighters to respond to calls on Thursday. Harrington is part of that department too.

"One of my captains who works here at the North Davis Fire District is the Garland Fire chief,” said North Davis Chief, Mark Becraft. “He happened to be duty when this unfortunate incident happened, so it kind of hit home more so for us because of that, but also I think it hit home with everybody in the state."

The incident that North Davis Fire chief is talking about was the one earlier this month when Sgt. Sorensen and Officer Estrada were killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

So it was important for their neighborhood firefighters to be at the services.

"They’re officers of our community, they're officers that looked out for us on just about every call that we would go on, and so it’s important for us to be there for them and their families,” said Chief Harrington.

On Thursday, North Davis crews helped with a car crash incident, and will be back on Friday as well. Grateful for the help, while they try to take it just one day at a time.

"It’s difficult at times, but we're making our way down that road to heal,” said Harrington.