Fireworks ban douses hopes of local businesses ahead of Fourth of July

SALT LAKE CITY — If anyone takes pride in celebrating the nation’s birthday, it’s U.S. Army veteran William Elliott.

While serving with the 101st Airborne, Elliott wasn't able to get home and see his family, just like a lot of soldiers.

“So, what I would do every year is I would host a party at my house to celebrate this country," said Elliott. "I fell in love with fireworks. It’s fun if you do them safely, it’s one of the best things about this time of year and celebrating this country. It’s just nothing like it.”

That’s how Air Assault Fireworks came to be, and Elliott was hoping this would be a popping first year of business. But those hopes have since been doused.

Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order that temporarily expands the authority of the state forester to restrict fireworks across the state of Utah through July 5.

“I think what [the ban] does, it creates a fear and a panic of the basic things, like sparklers and poppers, flashing strobes, and the small things. They’re not the ones causing the fires," Elliott claimed. "It’s people not doing the right thing, not following the law, maybe bringing in fireworks. They shouldn’t be lighting them off where it’s already illegal to light them off.”

Elliott worries he won’t see the money he put into the stand, especially because he’s not a chain.

“When a declaration or a state of emergency gets called out just days before July 4, I have no way to recover," he said. "I didn’t know it was coming. What am I going to do with all this stuff? Hold it for another year until Independence Day? That’s in itself another danger.

"Where am I going to put it? And if I put it all in one place, that’s dangerous.”

Elliott has been in contact with local fire marshals and hopes that local leaders can find the safest middle ground possible.

Cox said while announcing the emergency order that cities have the opportunity to designate a spot where people can set off their fireworks, as long as they can be done safely. It’s the one bright spot that gives Elliott hope this year won’t be a bust for his new business.

“It’s important to know where the area is to fire them. We need to enforce those areas, yes, but at the end of the day, those guys know this land better than anybody," said Elliott. "We owe it to this country to celebrate it because we owe everything to it, everything we have.”