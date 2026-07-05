Former police officer arrested for hitting, pinning kids between vehicles at 4th of July gathering in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A former Ogden police officer was arrested after he allegedly hit and injured five minors with his pickup truck and pinned them against another vehicle in Ogden Saturday night.

Ogden Police said a large group of people gathered in a parking lot near 4100 S. Airport Road to watch fireworks being set off across the valley.

At one point, the driver in a gray GMC truck, Tyler Crouch, tried to leave but collided with a car in a parking stall. Police said several children were standing around the car, and five of them were pinned between the truck and the car.

Witnesses said Crouch, 49, then tried to back up and leave the scene, but bystanders jumped into action to stop them. Police said the witnesses had to break the truck's windows to get Crouch to stop.

The five juvenile victims were taken to local hospitals with varying levels of injury. They ranged from scrapes to broken bones, according to Ogden Police. One of them, an 11-year-old girl, suffered a broken pelvis and had to be airlifted from McKay-Dee Hospital to Primary Children's Hospital.

Police said Crouch was taken to the hospital to be examined and was later arrested for felony driving under the influence and other offenses.

The Ogden City Police Department confirmed Monday that Crouch was a member of the department from October 2009 until December 2019 before he was terminated. The department did not share the reason for Crouch's termination.

Court records show Crouch has previously been convicted twice on DUI charges, including a 2022 incident in Ogden.