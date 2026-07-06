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'Pile of cars' catches fire in Logan, threatens nearby structure

Logan Cars.png
Logan City Fire Department
Logan Cars.png
Posted

LOGAN, Utah — What was described as a large pile of cars caught fire in Logan early Monday, with firefighters able to stop the flames before reaching a nearby structure.

The Logan City Fire Department said the fire was first reported at 8:30 a.m. at a salvage company near 1970 West 200 North.

When an engine arrived on the scene minutes later, crews discovered the car pile on fire, and a structure that was threatened.

Logan Car Pile Fire

The fire department was able to protect the exposed building, and crews prevented the spread of the fire. The cause of the fire or what type of structure was involved has not been released.

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