Funeral held for West Valley family killed in murder-suicide

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Hundreds of people gathered at a Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse Saturday to honor the lives of the West Valley City family members who were killed in what police say was a murder-suicide.

Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of mother Bu Meh, 11-year-old son Boe Reh, 8-year-old daughter Kristina Ree, and 2-year-old daughter Nyay Meh, all of whom were allegedly killed by their father earlier this week.

Letters written by people were on display and white and yellow roses filled the chapel while people spoke to honor their loved ones.

Neh Meh, the aunt of the 17-year-old lone survivor, shared a few thoughts before the funeral on Saturday.

“First of all, I just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank our family from outside of state for traveling through, and for the community here," she said. "I’d like to thank everyone for donating through the GoFundMe as well and just for everyone for praying for us.”

Neh Meh says she’s keeping her nephew in her thoughts.

“We’re still praying for our nephew Sha Reh. And right now, we’re focused on him. We will continue to ask you to pray for us," she said.

The teen is no longer in critical condition and is considered stable. A family friend said Thursday that he has been awake but groggy, and able to answer some basic questions with one-word answers.

Cameras were not allowed inside the church for the service or at the graveside out of respect for the family's privacy.