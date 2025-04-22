Funeral, visitation announced for Deserae Turner Buck this weekend

AMALGA, Utah — The family of Deserae Turner Buck has announced the dates and times for her visitation, funeral and burial services.

The 22-year-old died last week after experiencing a series of health issues, several years after surviving a gunshot wound to the head as a teenager.

"Her family extends their deepest thanks for the immense love and support shown during this tender time," her obituary read.

There will be two visitation windows, both held at the Amalga (LDS Church) Ward Building, located at 6521 N. 2400 West. The first will be on Friday from 6-8 p.m. The second will be Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., followed by her burial at the Smithfield Cemetery.