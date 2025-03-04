Gas leak forces road closure in Sugar House neighborhood; no evacuations ordered

SALT LAKE CITY — The smell of gas was in the air following a gas leak after construction crews struck an underground transmission line in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City on Monday.

No evacuations were issued and all nearby businesses were immediately cleared where the leak occurred on 2100 South just east of 700 East.

While repairs were being made, 2100 South from 700 East to 800 East was closed to vehicles and pedestrians, but it has since been reopened.

FOX 13 News Crews work to repair gas leak in Sugar House neighborhood in Salt Lake City

Multiple Enbridge crews were on the scene to repair the damaged line in two locations. The leak is now fixed and the gas is expected to return to normal service.