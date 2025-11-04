Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas leak prompts evacuation of Lehi school, neighborhood

Traverse Mountain Elementary School evacuations
FOX 13 News
First responders on scene near Traverse Mountain Elementary School in Lehi after students and staff were evacuated due to a gas leak on Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Traverse Mountain Elementary School evacuations
LEHI, Utah — Officials with the city of Lehi say they have evacuated a local school, with nearby residents and businesses ordered to due the same after a gas leak was detected on Tuesday.

Students and staff at Traverse Mountain Elementary School have been evacuated and relocated to Eagle Summit Park, where parents are asked to arrive to be reunited with their children.

All students have been accounted for, and student-parent reunifications will take place via Frontage Road and Homestead Drive. (See map below)

RTFImage_690a4651975a6e46fdce5a48.png

The district said it could take several hours for staff to reoccupy the school building. Rich Stowell with the Alpine School District says they believe the leak is near the school and not a part of the campus.

Parents who are unable to pick up their student can have them released to anyone on an emergency contact list with proper ID. If that is not an option, supervision and meals will be provided for students until the end of the school day.

Traverse Mountain Elementary School evacuation
Students relocated to Eagle Summit Park after Traverse Mountain Elementary School in Lehi was evacuated due to gas leak on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Those living and working within a quarter-mile radius of the location near 2500 West Chapel Ridge Road are advised to leave their homes and workplaces.

What prompted the gas leak, which was reported at 10:20 a.m., isn't currently known.

