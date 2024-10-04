Ghosts, Pumpkins, Tortoises and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with these great events for you and your family across Utah, no matter what you enjoy.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Ghosts and Monsters Around The World - Learn about the spookiest things around the world! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Utah State University Museum of Anthropology will host FREE fun crafts and activities to learn about ghosts and monsters from around the world! All ages are welcome, follow the link for more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Halloween Carnival - A spooktacular carnival arrives at Farmington! This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Warriors Gymnastics in Farmington is hosting a Halloween-themed party featuring an obstacle course, haunted house, costume contest, face painting, fun game stations and MORE! Follow the link for more information and ticket pricing.

IRON COUNTY

Harvest Fest - Kick off the holiday season in Cedar City! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Nature Hills Farm will host an event featuring friendly animal encounters, campfire treats with freshly pressed cider, archery and MORE! Follow the link for more information and ticket pricing.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Giant Pumpkin Palooza and Zombie Walk - A spooktacular time returns to The Gateway! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Gateway will host a FREE event filled with giant pumpkins, pumpkin carving contests, a zombie walk through the streets and more! Follow the link for more information.

Hispanic Folsom Fiesta - Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Salt Lake City! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Folsom Avenue at 900 West will celebrate Hispanic culture with a FREE event featuring music, traditional performances, rich tapestry and delicious cuisine and beverages! Follow the link for more information.

Craftober Fest - Get creative in South Salt Lake! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the South Salt Lake Arts Council is hosting a FREE event at Oakland Avenue between Main Street and West Temple featuring live music, artist booths, local craft beer and cocktails and MORE! Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Halloween Town and Carshow - Dress and celebrate Halloween at Eagle Mountain! This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Cory Wride Memorial Park will host a FREE event featuring local businesses, costume contests, food trucks and a car showcase and MORE! A Halloween-themed movie will be played in the evening. Follow the link for more information.

Oktoberfest at Sundance - Prost! This Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Sundance Mountain Resort is hosting an event celebrating everything Bavaria at The Foundry Grill & The Owl Bar! Special menus featuring signature dishes will be available at the front patio. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tortoise Week at Snow Canyon State Park - Celebrate Tortoise Week with the rangers! This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. visitors are invited to take a stroll and watch for any shelled friends! This Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Chuckwalla Trailhead will feature a ranger table to learn about Desert Tortoises! Registration required, follow the link for more information.