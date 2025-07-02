Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grass fire near Ensign Peak quickly tackled by SLC firefighters

SALT LAKE CITY — A blaze that broke out near a popular Salt Lake City hiking trail Wednesday afternoon was quickly contained by a team of firefighters.

The SLC Fire Department posted on social media around 4:30 p.m., saying they are working on a grass fire near Ensign Peak. They asked the public to avoid the area.

Then just before 5 p.m., the department announced that the fire was under control.

Officials said fire crews will remain at the scene to mop up.

