Gnarly! X Games skates, bikes to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is no stranger to extreme sports and now it's getting a visit from one of the premier events on the planet.

X Games Salt Lake City is headed to Utah this summer, bringing three days of action sports, including some of the best athletes in the world participating in skateboarding, BMX and Moto X events.

The event is scheduled to take place June 27-29 at the Utah State Fairpark

More than 100 athletes will compete in the Salt Lake City event that will feature over $1 million in prizes.

"Salt Lake City has a deep-rooted passion for action sports, and we're thrilled to bring the X Games experience here for the first time," said X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom.

Fans will also be part of the action as they get a chance to watch and meet the athletes as they compete in the various events.

Tickets have yet to go on sale for the June dates in Utah, but fans can CLICK HERE for updates.