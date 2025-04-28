Granite School District ready to help families impacted by South Salt Lake evacuations

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Granite School District officials say they are ready and able to help families of students impacted by evacuation orders for a South Salt Lake neighborhood Monday morning.

City officials ordered the evacuations for a several-block radius in South Salt Lake Sunday evening due to a gas leak and fire. The evacuation was mandatory for everyone between 3300-3500 South, and between West Temple and 200 West.

Granite School District says they are prepared to help families impacted by the evacuations saying in a statement, " We gladly accept all students at our schools today where we can provide safety, meals, and structure for them. Given the circumstances, we understand that it may not be possible for all families. If that's the case, we encourage families to work with their school administrator and any school social workers for any ongoing services they may need for any absences or tardies today."