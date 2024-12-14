Granite School District student information compromised, security breach investigation finds

SALT LAKE CITY — After extensive investigation, Granite School District confirms student names, addresses, phone numbers, health information, grades and even social security numbers may have been compromised Friday.

Individuals whose social security number was affected will be notified by officials.

In November the personal information of all Granite School District employees, including Social Security numbers and bank account routing numbers, was compromised after a security breach.

The email Friday was the third warning to families of the cyber security threat after the breach occurred initially.

Granite School District is the third largest in Utah and covers West Valley City, Taylorsville, South Salt Lake, Magna and other areas in Salt Lake County.

