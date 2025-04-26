Healthcare worker speaks out after increasing assaults at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Many healthcare workers are living in fear at the University of Utah.

The University of Utah’s Department of Public Safety released a report stating there was an alarming 54% rise in healthcare worker assaults in 2024.

“You asked earlier if I am ever fearful that I’ll be hurt at work and yes. The mindset that I go into work with is that at the end of the day there is a chance, it’s pretty small but it’s there, that I will be in the emergency room,” said Jethro Davis, a psychiatric technician at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute.

Davis said in the last 12 months, he’s filed eight reports of workplace violence.

“People are angrier and sadder and more sick, and I guess that makes you more willing to do violence to other people, but yeah, people get hurt a lot. It is truly very rare to go a day without someone getting injured,” said Davis.

The recent report showed that there were 271 assaults on healthcare workers in 2024, compared to 176 the year prior in 2023.

There are differing answers, however, on the reason behind the rise.

“We have enhanced our reporting procedures in which healthcare workers can report crimes to us, so that may be a nod to the increase,” said Captain Brian Lohrke from the University of Utah’s Department of Public Safety.

Lohrke said they want to increase de-escalation training and security guards.

Davis, however, thinks there is a bigger issue.

“Our ability to respond to it as healthcare staff is very limited by the number of people we have around, how well those people are trained, and people's basic willingness to do dangerous work,” Davis said.

Davis and his union took these concerns to their clinical director, however, they were not met with the response they wanted. The email by his assistant read in part:

“I care deeply about our employees and am dedicated to fostering a workplace that supports both our team and those we serve. While the University of Utah, under current rules is unable to recognize and engage with employment groups as outlined in your message, I want to emphasize that we remain fully committed to listening to individual concerns and finding meaningful solutions.

Although we will not be attending the meetings outlined in your letter, I welcome the opportunity to meet with any team member individually to discuss their experiences and explore ways we can continue improving our work environment. If you would like to set up a one-on-one meeting, please feel free to reach out and we can coordinate a time.”

After asking Davis about the response, he said, “When you just refuse to meet, it's like, man, aren't you curious about solving it? Yeah, it boggles the mind. I just want to see curiosity.”

Davis said he is not stopping here.

He said each union member who backed the petition will be requesting a meeting with the clinical director until they get answers.

FOX 13 also reached out to the clinical director and did not receive a response.