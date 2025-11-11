Here's how SLC furloughed employees, residents on SNAP can keep power on

SALT LAKE CITY — As many in Utah continue to suffer during the government shutdown, Salt Lake City Public Utilities is doing something to ensure the power doesn't go out for furloughed federal employees and residents who receive SNAP benefits.

For those who have received a service disconnect notice, SLC Public Utilities is allowing them to divide their balance owed into three equal monthly payments, as long as a set of criteria is met.

To qualify, customers who are scheduled for disconnection must provide one of the following:



Government employee ID

Most recent paycheck

Notice of furlough

Proof of SNAP benefit eligibility

Residents will not have their water disconnected during this period.

Anyone who needs assistance can contact the customer service team at 801-483-6900.