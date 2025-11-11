Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Here's how SLC furloughed employees, residents on SNAP can keep power on

SLC Public Utilities.png
FOX 13 News
SLC Public Utilities.png
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — As many in Utah continue to suffer during the government shutdown, Salt Lake City Public Utilities is doing something to ensure the power doesn't go out for furloughed federal employees and residents who receive SNAP benefits.

For those who have received a service disconnect notice, SLC Public Utilities is allowing them to divide their balance owed into three equal monthly payments, as long as a set of criteria is met.

To qualify, customers who are scheduled for disconnection must provide one of the following:

  • Government employee ID
  • Most recent paycheck
  • Notice of furlough
  • Proof of SNAP benefit eligibility

Residents will not have their water disconnected during this period.

Anyone who needs assistance can contact the customer service team at 801-483-6900.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere