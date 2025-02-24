Here's what the LDS Church's first temple in Lehi will look like

LEHI, Utah — Just under a year ago, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build a temple in Lehi — the city's first.

On Monday, the church released renderings of the future temple's exterior architecture and pinpointed its exact location.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rendering of the future Lehi Utah Temple

It will be built on an empty plot of land northwest of 3950 North and Center Street. It's adjacent to Viewpoint Middle School and Belmont Elementary. The church said in addition to the 85,000-square-foot temple, they'll also build a new meetinghouse at the site.

The Lehi Utah Temple is the faith's 31st in the state (including those in operation, under renovation, under construction or announced).

A groundbreaking date has not yet been set.