Hogle Zoo tiger dies after rapid medical decline

SALT LAKE CITY — A longtime guest favorite at the Hogle Zoo has died after a sudden decline in health.

Nikolai, a 15-year-old Amur tiger, died Friday after having been diagnosed earlier this year with urinary and bladder issues.

During a veterinary exam in October, the zoo found that Nikolai had an enlarged bladder and began a treatment plan. However, the tiger's condition failed to improve, leading to his death.

Nikolai became a resident of the zoo in 2018 and, according to Hogle Zoo officials, "played an important role in conservation efforts." He and Sasha, the zoo's female Amur tiger, were paired together, but did not have cubs together.

"[Nikolai] quickly became a guest favorite, often choosing resting spots near the viewing window that allowed visitors to appreciate his impressive size and gentle presence," the zoo said in announcing the death. "He chuffed for his favorite people, tolerated the rest if snacks were involved, and even with his mischievous streak, he was a dependable partner in training."

The zoo said Amur tigers are among the most endangered of the species, with fewer than 600 left in their natural habitats in Russia and China.